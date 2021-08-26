Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $210.21 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) will report $210.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $202.51 million and the highest is $217.90 million. Compass Minerals International posted sales of $282.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full year sales of $838.20 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Compass Minerals International.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $199.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.23 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 13.99% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CL King upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,968,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,877,000 after buying an additional 153,501 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,426,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,050,000 after buying an additional 90,575 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 21.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,466,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,193,000 after buying an additional 438,253 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,109,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,763,000 after buying an additional 36,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,108,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,672,000 after purchasing an additional 391,627 shares during the period. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMP traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.20. 3,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.14 and a beta of 1.63. Compass Minerals International has a twelve month low of $54.24 and a twelve month high of $72.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 207.19%.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compass Minerals International (CMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.