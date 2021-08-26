Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.24 Billion

Brokerages expect Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to post sales of $2.24 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.17 billion and the highest is $2.34 billion. Darden Restaurants posted sales of $1.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full-year sales of $9.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.27 billion to $9.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $10.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.82 billion to $10.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.24) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $137.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.96.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 30,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $4,617,734.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,138 shares in the company, valued at $42,822,024.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 10,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total transaction of $1,566,696.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,915,848.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,338 shares of company stock worth $19,961,877 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,134,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,063,499,000 after acquiring an additional 197,779 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 11.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,932,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,741,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,636 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,539,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,354,616,000 after acquiring an additional 928,228 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,388,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $786,638,000 after acquiring an additional 94,934 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 11.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,330,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $330,871,000 after acquiring an additional 232,619 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DRI traded down $1.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.40. The stock had a trading volume of 55,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,876. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $81.99 and a 12 month high of $150.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

