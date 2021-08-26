Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) to Post $0.06 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Points International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Points International posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 131.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Points International will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Points International.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Points International had a negative return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 1.45%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Points International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Northland Securities upgraded Points International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Points International from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Points International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Points International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Points International by 838.1% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 425,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 379,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Points International by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 988,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,158,000 after purchasing an additional 103,864 shares in the last quarter. 53.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Points International stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,175. Points International has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The stock has a market cap of $254.04 million, a P/E ratio of -58.66 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.91.

Points International Company Profile

Points International Ltd. engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

