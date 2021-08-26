Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Brokerages forecast that SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) will post sales of $1.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.43 billion. SVB Financial Group posted sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full year sales of $5.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.41 billion to $5.86 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $6.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SVB Financial Group.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.42 earnings per share.

SIVB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $621.74.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock traded down $11.24 on Thursday, reaching $560.76. The stock had a trading volume of 290,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,302. The company has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.04. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $221.55 and a fifty-two week high of $608.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $564.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

In related news, CAO Karen Hon sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.85, for a total value of $70,084.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total value of $1,168,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $852,500 and sold 27,589 shares valued at $16,054,854. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 103.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,428,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,351,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,927 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $199,823,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1,057.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 349,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,347,000 after purchasing an additional 319,110 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 107.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 601,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,777,000 after purchasing an additional 310,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,619,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,570,549,000 after acquiring an additional 215,375 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

