Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) to Post -$0.52 EPS

Brokerages expect TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) to announce ($0.52) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.46). TG Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.73) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.64) to ($1.95). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.11) to ($0.97). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 14,271.13% and a negative return on equity of 90.75%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TGTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

NASDAQ TGTX traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.34. The company had a trading volume of 22,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,748. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.85. TG Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $21.06 and a twelve month high of $56.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $4,168,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 375.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,678,000 after purchasing an additional 237,714 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $716,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 1.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,121,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,496,000 after purchasing an additional 20,398 shares during the period. 61.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

