Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.52 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) will report $3.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for V.F.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.57 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.48 billion. V.F. reported sales of $2.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that V.F. will report full-year sales of $12.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.04 billion to $12.09 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $13.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.07 billion to $13.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow V.F..

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.38.

In related news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at $298,790.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VFC. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of V.F. by 5.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of V.F. by 18.7% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 156,783 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,530,000 after purchasing an additional 24,661 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 6.6% during the first quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,087 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

VFC stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.56. The company had a trading volume of 78,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,171. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.57. V.F. has a 1-year low of $63.62 and a 1-year high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.62%.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on V.F. (VFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.