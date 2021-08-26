Zacks: Brokerages Expect Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.48 Billion

Equities analysts expect Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) to report sales of $2.48 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Assurant’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.46 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.50 billion. Assurant also reported sales of $2.48 billion during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Assurant will report full-year sales of $9.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.95 billion to $10.02 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $10.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.36 billion to $10.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Assurant.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.50. Assurant had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.05%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AIZ shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Assurant from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Assurant in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $207.00 target price on the stock.

Assurant stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $168.44. 1,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,701. Assurant has a fifty-two week low of $116.11 and a fifty-two week high of $169.87. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.31.

Assurant declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is 30.59%.

In other Assurant news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total transaction of $117,472.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,062.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Assurant by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Assurant by 0.7% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Assurant by 8.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Assurant by 2.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

