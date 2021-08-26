Zacks: Brokerages Expect Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) to Post $0.74 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) to post earnings per share of $0.74 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. Atlantic Union Bankshares also reported earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares will report full year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.22. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.84. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Atlantic Union Bankshares.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $172.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.90 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 35.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Shares of AUB traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,099. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 1 year low of $19.61 and a 1 year high of $42.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.34%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the first quarter worth $36,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the second quarter worth $65,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 23.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 85.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 165.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. 56.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

