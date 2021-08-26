Zacks: Brokerages Expect Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Will Post Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) will announce earnings per share of $1.15 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Banner’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03. Banner reported earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banner will report full-year earnings of $5.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $5.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Banner.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.45. Banner had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 10.68%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BANR. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Banner from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

Shares of BANR opened at $56.88 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.15. Banner has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $60.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Banner’s payout ratio is presently 48.66%.

In other news, VP Peter Conner sold 900 shares of Banner stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $52,308.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,467.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Banner by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banner in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Banner by 351.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Banner during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Banner in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Banner

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

