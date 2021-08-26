Zacks: Brokerages Expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $722.03 Million

Brokerages predict that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) will report $722.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $702.00 million to $737.40 million. Central Garden & Pet reported sales of $675.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year sales of $3.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Central Garden & Pet.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 15.62%.

CENT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

In related news, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $33,401.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,805.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel P. Myers purchased 2,375 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.15 per share, for a total transaction of $100,106.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 3,635.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 165.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.98% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet stock traded down $1.41 on Thursday, hitting $45.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,040. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.08. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $35.96 and a one year high of $62.91.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

Read More: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Garden & Pet (CENT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.