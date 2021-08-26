Zacks: Brokerages Expect D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Will Post Earnings of $3.52 Per Share

Analysts expect D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to post earnings of $3.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seventeen analysts have provided estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.80 and the lowest is $3.33. D.R. Horton posted earnings of $2.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full-year earnings of $11.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $11.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $12.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $16.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for D.R. Horton.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.44.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.56. 123,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,132,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 6.03. D.R. Horton has a 52-week low of $64.32 and a 52-week high of $106.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.39. The company has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

