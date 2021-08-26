Zacks: Brokerages Expect Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) to Announce $0.14 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.10. Eldorado Gold posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.91. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Eldorado Gold.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 1.60%.

EGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 149.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EGO stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,111,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,260. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.44. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $14.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eldorado Gold (EGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.