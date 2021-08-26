Zacks: Brokerages Expect MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) to Announce -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) to report ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MediciNova’s earnings. MediciNova posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that MediciNova will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.27). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to $0.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MediciNova.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of MediciNova in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of MNOV stock opened at $3.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $185.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 1.43. MediciNova has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $10.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of MediciNova in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MediciNova in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 10.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 701,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after buying an additional 68,294 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of MediciNova by 125.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 11,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in MediciNova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. 22.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers.

