Zacks: Brokerages Expect Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $151.25 Million

Equities analysts predict that Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) will announce $151.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Natera’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $137.06 million and the highest estimate coming in at $156.72 million. Natera reported sales of $98.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 54.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Natera will report full year sales of $617.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $610.00 million to $620.31 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $741.91 million, with estimates ranging from $706.01 million to $768.91 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Natera.

Get Natera alerts:

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $142.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.50 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 74.29%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.27.

In other news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.82, for a total value of $164,700.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 455,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,527,626.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 3,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $306,181.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,507 shares in the company, valued at $4,924,937.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 187,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,944,258. Corporate insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Natera in the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Natera by 428.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 41,629 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Natera by 501.6% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Natera in the first quarter valued at about $16,579,000. Finally, Eagle Health Investments LP raised its position in shares of Natera by 114.2% in the first quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 168,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,099,000 after purchasing an additional 89,794 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Natera stock traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $115.17. The company had a trading volume of 451,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,529. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.38 and a beta of 1.30. Natera has a twelve month low of $58.03 and a twelve month high of $127.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.88.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Natera (NTRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.