Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to Post $1.58 EPS

Brokerages expect The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to post $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Procter & Gamble’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.50 and the highest is $1.64. The Procter & Gamble reported earnings of $1.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble will report full-year earnings of $5.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $5.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.26 to $6.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Procter & Gamble.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on PG shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Erste Group upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.58.

Shares of PG stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,084,472. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The Procter & Gamble has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.48%.

In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 15,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $2,222,077.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 315,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $44,819,184.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 541,024 shares of company stock valued at $77,277,688. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $873,000. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,251,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,839,000 after purchasing an additional 63,541 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

