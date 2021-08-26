Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) to Hold

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It discovers and develops molecule therapeutics and medicines such as protein homeostasis for autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KZR-616 which is in clinical stage. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Get Kezar Life Sciences alerts:

Separately, Jonestrading assumed coverage on Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ KZR opened at $6.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.50. Kezar Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $7.40. The company has a market cap of $310.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 0.33.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 3.4% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 177,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 18.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 0.5% during the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 711,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 52.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kezar Life Sciences (KZR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.