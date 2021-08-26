Zacks Investment Research Lowers Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) to Sell

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. is a leading independent producer of high-quality, specialty hydrocarbon products in North America. Calumet processes crude oil into customized lubricating oils, solvents, and waxes used in consumer, industrial, and automotive products. The Company also produces fuel products including gasoline, diesel fuel and jet fuel. Calumet is based in Indianapolis, Indiana and has three plants located in northwest Louisiana. “

Shares of CLMT stock opened at $7.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.69. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $7.50.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.39). On average, equities analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 17.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the period. 18.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

