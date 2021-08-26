Zacks Investment Research Lowers Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) to Sell

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Immunome, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing a proprietary human memory B cell platform to discover and develop first-in-class antibody therapeutics designed to change the way diseases are currently being treated. Immunome, Inc. is based in Exton, United States. “

Separately, Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Immunome from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

NASDAQ IMNM traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $13.99. 58,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,015. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.28 million and a P/E ratio of -1.60. Immunome has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $63.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.86.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.07). Analysts predict that Immunome will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Immunome in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Immunome during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Immunome during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Immunome during the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC bought a new stake in Immunome during the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

