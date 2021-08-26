Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Isabella Bank Corporation is the parent holding company of Isabella Bank, a state chartered community bank. It offers personal and commercial lending and deposit products, as well as investment, trust, and estate planning services through Isabella Wealth. Isabella Bank Corporation is based in MT. PLEASANT, Mich. “

OTCMKTS ISBA opened at $23.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.22 million and a PE ratio of 13.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.09. Isabella Bank has a twelve month low of $15.73 and a twelve month high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $16.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.40 million. Isabella Bank had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 6.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Isabella Bank will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This is a positive change from Isabella Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Isabella Bank’s payout ratio is 80.60%.

About Isabella Bank

Isabella Bank Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Isabella Bank. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, cash management services, mobile and internet banking, electronic bill pay services, and automated teller machines.

