Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $128.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Meritage Homes have outperformed its industry year to date. The company’s successful execution of strategic initiatives to boost profitability and focus on entry-level LiVE.NOW homes bode well. Furthermore, Meritage Homes’ strategy to target entry-level buyers is gaining traction and will continue to boost its performance over the long haul. Improving housing market prospects backed by low mortgage rates and increased demand for single family homes in low density areas is likely to aid Meritage Homes in upcoming quarters. Backed by solid housing market dynamics, the company has raised its 2021 guidance. Earnings estimates for 2021 have moved north in the past 30 days, reflecting analysts’ optimism over the company’s prospects.”

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MTH. Wolfe Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $117.56.

Meritage Homes stock opened at $112.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.72. Meritage Homes has a 1-year low of $78.00 and a 1-year high of $120.19.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.91. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 11.38%. Research analysts expect that Meritage Homes will post 18.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total value of $100,406.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 1,856,551.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 946,892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,083,000 after purchasing an additional 946,841 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the first quarter valued at $8,500,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,627,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $609,159,000 after purchasing an additional 465,308 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the first quarter valued at $31,201,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the first quarter worth $24,979,000. 86.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

