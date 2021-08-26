Zacks Investment Research Upgrades W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) to “Buy”

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $86.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.30% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “W. P. Carey Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing for companies. The firm primarily invests in commercial properties that are generally triple-net leased to single corporate tenants including office, warehouse, industrial, logistics, retail, hotel, R&D, and self-storage properties. W. P. Carey Inc., formerly known as W. P. Carey & Co. LLC, is based in New York. “

WPC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

NYSE WPC opened at $76.58 on Thursday. W. P. Carey has a 1-year low of $60.68 and a 1-year high of $82.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $319.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,150,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,876,713,000 after purchasing an additional 355,673 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,754,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $973,305,000 after purchasing an additional 37,079 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,324,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $554,106,000 after purchasing an additional 380,117 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,702,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,902,000 after buying an additional 763,643 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,996,000 after buying an additional 146,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

