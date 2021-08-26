Zano Market Capitalization Achieves $29.77 Million (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. One Zano coin can now be bought for approximately $2.76 or 0.00005848 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zano has a total market cap of $29.77 million and $240,522.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zano has traded 22% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zano alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,198.86 or 1.00023704 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00039574 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $242.05 or 0.00512962 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00008587 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $411.66 or 0.00872383 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.53 or 0.00352908 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005227 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00069445 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004837 BTC.

About Zano

Zano (ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,817,266 coins and its circulating supply is 10,787,766 coins. Zano’s official website is zano.org . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.