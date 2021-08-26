Zcoin One Day Volume Reaches $6.00 Million (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Zcoin coin can currently be bought for about $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcoin has a total market cap of $47.66 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zcoin has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,964.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,121.47 or 0.06646447 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $612.08 or 0.01303283 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.66 or 0.00359130 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.83 or 0.00127401 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $292.43 or 0.00622672 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $156.93 or 0.00334155 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006220 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $145.81 or 0.00310478 BTC.

Zcoin Coin Profile

Zcoin (XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Zcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

