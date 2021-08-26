Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Insider Sells $159,348.06 in Stock

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.14, for a total value of $159,348.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,030.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeffrey F. Schmitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 5th, Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 629 shares of Zebra Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.60, for a total value of $355,762.40.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $584.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $542.82. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $246.83 and a 1-year high of $584.25.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 67.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 42.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $482.14.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

