Zeepin Market Capitalization Achieves $481,003.34 (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 25th. One Zeepin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Zeepin has a market cap of $481,003.34 and $46,807.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zeepin has traded 11% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00052762 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.89 or 0.00123093 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.63 or 0.00155977 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003559 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,001.78 or 1.00328868 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $496.52 or 0.01037776 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,143.55 or 0.06570351 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zeepin Coin Profile

Zeepin launched on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Zeepin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

