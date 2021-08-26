Zenswap Network Token (ZNT) Price Down 13.9% This Week

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded down 45.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. Zenswap Network Token has a total market capitalization of $18,637.81 and approximately $136.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zenswap Network Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Zenswap Network Token has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00052923 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002998 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00014288 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00053964 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $358.55 or 0.00761590 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.11 or 0.00097952 BTC.

Zenswap Network Token Coin Profile

Zenswap Network Token (ZNT) is a coin. Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 coins. The official website for Zenswap Network Token is www.zenswapnetwork.info . The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenZen is is a semi closed decentralised distributed social network, a search engine and a storage of information, where information is being created, updated and consumed directly by the users of the system. The project aims to see content (text, audio, photo, video) is distributed between the participants of the network using a p2p (f2f) model with the technologies of a distributed storage IPFS using the ZNT token as a means of exchange, payments, voting and games. “

Zenswap Network Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenswap Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenswap Network Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zenswap Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

