Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME) Shares Gap Up to $2.84

Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE:ZME)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.84, but opened at $3.15. Zhangmen Education shares last traded at $3.66, with a volume of 6,432 shares.

ZME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Zhangmen Education in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Zhangmen Education in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZME. Warburg Pincus LLC bought a new position in shares of Zhangmen Education during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,695,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Zhangmen Education during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zhangmen Education during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000.

Zhangmen Education Company Profile (NYSE:ZME)

Zhangmen Education Inc, online education company, provides personalized online courses to K-12 students in the People's Republic of China. It offers one-on-one and small-class after-school tutoring services covering all K-12 academic subjects to students between 3 and 18. The company was formerly known as Global Online Education Inc and changed its name to Zhangmen Education Inc in April 2021.

