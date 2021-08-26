ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.580-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $253.10 million-$253.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $249.24 million.ZIX also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.150-$0.150 EPS.

ZIXI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of ZIX in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZIX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZIX currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Get ZIX alerts:

ZIX stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.74. The company had a trading volume of 8,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,791. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. ZIX has a 12-month low of $5.24 and a 12-month high of $10.37. The company has a market capitalization of $440.53 million, a P/E ratio of -22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.09.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 70.86% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ZIX will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of ZIX by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZIX in the second quarter valued at about $500,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ZIX by 469.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,344 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 72,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in ZIX by 109.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 241,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 125,826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corp. engages in the provision of an email encryption and security solutions. It offers Secure Cloud, a suite of productivity, security, and compliance solutions. Its products include ZixEncrypt, ZixProtech, ZixMail, ZixArchive, and ZixOne. The firm serves the financial services, healthcare, legal, real estate and title, government, information technology, and manufacturing industries.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for ZIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.