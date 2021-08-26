Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Hits New 52-Week High at $267.00

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $267.00 and last traded at $267.00, with a volume of 5815 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $263.03.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZS. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $202.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.92 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $232.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 51,196 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $10,239,711.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 367,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,586,679.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.89, for a total value of $377,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,793.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,971 shares of company stock valued at $32,140,582. 21.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 47.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,436,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,409,000 after buying an additional 1,102,347 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 11.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,431,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,682,000 after buying an additional 746,830 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2,692.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 627,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,706,000 after buying an additional 604,934 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 60.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 979,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,141,000 after buying an additional 368,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 43.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,200,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,281,000 after buying an additional 364,284 shares in the last quarter. 37.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

