Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Announces Earnings Results

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $86.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.41 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 39.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Zuora stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $16.32. 2,539,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,430. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.88. Zuora has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $18.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.32 and a beta of 2.17.

In related news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 8,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $141,531.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 29,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,618.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $180,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,614.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,554 shares of company stock valued at $877,751. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zuora stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,402 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.07% of Zuora worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 59.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

