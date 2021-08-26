Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $820,000 Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 34.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 28.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 9,466 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Sprout Social by 49.0% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the first quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $3,659,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.27, for a total transaction of $315,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 213,706 shares of company stock valued at $18,639,228. Corporate insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SPT. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.60.

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $117.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of -254.83 and a beta of 1.03. Sprout Social, Inc. has a one year low of $31.27 and a one year high of $117.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.64.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

