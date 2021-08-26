Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 633 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in WEX were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEX by 4.6% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in WEX by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WEX by 42.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in WEX by 7.3% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in WEX by 2.7% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WEX shares. Barclays dropped their target price on WEX from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on WEX from $223.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen dropped their target price on WEX from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on WEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.42.

WEX stock opened at $182.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of -23.99, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $122.64 and a one year high of $234.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $189.20.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.56. WEX had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

