Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY)’s share price dropped 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.15 and last traded at $12.15. Approximately 7,188 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,152,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.96.

ZY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Zymergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Zymergen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair lowered Zymergen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen downgraded Zymergen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Zymergen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 11.59, a current ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.76.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($6.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($4.84). The firm had revenue of $3.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zymergen Inc. will post -4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZY. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Zymergen during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,906,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Zymergen during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,675,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Zymergen during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,014,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Zymergen during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,438,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zymergen during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,349,000. 3.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

