$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) will report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Yelp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is ($0.04). Yelp posted earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yelp will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.19. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Yelp.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The local business review company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. Yelp had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 1.96%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on YELP. Barclays upped their target price on Yelp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Yelp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Yelp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Yelp from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Yelp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.56.

Shares of NYSE:YELP traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.75. 22,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,894. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.04 and a beta of 1.85. Yelp has a 12-month low of $18.67 and a 12-month high of $43.86.

In related news, insider Miriam Warren sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $94,023.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YELP. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 1,703.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,130,357 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $45,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,679 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yelp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yelp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $406,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Yelp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,441,034 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $97,543,000 after acquiring an additional 250,022 shares during the last quarter. 74.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Yelp

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

