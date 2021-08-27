-$0.06 EPS Expected for BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) will report earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for BrainsWay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.06). BrainsWay reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that BrainsWay will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.23). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover BrainsWay.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a negative return on equity of 15.05%.

BWAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrainsWay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of BrainsWay from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of BrainsWay in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. BrainsWay currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in BrainsWay by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,602,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,468,000 after buying an additional 498,707 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,051,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,727,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 978,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,838,000 after acquiring an additional 555,779 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BrainsWay in the first quarter valued at $7,621,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 135.1% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 756,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after buying an additional 435,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWAY opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.17 and a beta of 1.27. BrainsWay has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $11.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.02.

About BrainsWay

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

