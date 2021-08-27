$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.05. Pure Storage posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pure Storage.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $496.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.56 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 15.94% and a negative return on equity of 24.09%. Pure Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on PSTG shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.07. 291,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,632,390. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.54 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Pure Storage has a 12 month low of $13.91 and a 12 month high of $29.53.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 29.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,304,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110,796 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,752,000. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,067,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,233 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,100,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Pure Storage by 299.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,388,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,077 shares during the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

