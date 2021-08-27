-$0.09 EPS Expected for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) will post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.47). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition.

Get Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENVX. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENVX opened at $15.24 on Tuesday. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Company Profile

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (ENVX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.