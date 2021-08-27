-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) to report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Electrameccanica Vehicles’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Electrameccanica Vehicles posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Get Electrameccanica Vehicles alerts:

SOLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.06.

Shares of SOLO stock opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $13.60. The firm has a market cap of $384.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. 14.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. engages in development and manufacture of electric vehicles. It operates through Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles segments. The Electric Vehicles segment develops and manufactures electric vehicles for mass markets. The Custom Build Vehicles segment offers high-end custom built vehicles.

Featured Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Electrameccanica Vehicles (SOLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.