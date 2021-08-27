-$0.14 EPS Expected for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to post ($0.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.31). Las Vegas Sands posted earnings per share of ($0.67) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full-year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.35). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $2.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Las Vegas Sands.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1096.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.05) earnings per share.

LVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.71% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $43.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.72 and a beta of 1.38. Las Vegas Sands has a 1 year low of $36.42 and a 1 year high of $66.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

