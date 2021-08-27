$0.22 EPS Expected for McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for McAfee’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.27. McAfee reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that McAfee will report full year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for McAfee.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.98 million. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on MCFE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on McAfee from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McAfee by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,159,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233,809 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McAfee by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,901,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,257 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McAfee by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,930,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,124,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of McAfee by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,603,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,937,000 after acquiring an additional 53,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of McAfee by 64,071.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,339,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McAfee stock opened at $26.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -77.59. McAfee has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $32.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.47.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. McAfee’s payout ratio is 34.85%.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

