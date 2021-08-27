$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) to announce $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for NuStar Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.15. NuStar Energy reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 312.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuStar Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NuStar Energy.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $427.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.28 million. NuStar Energy had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 42.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in NuStar Energy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,641 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in NuStar Energy by 112.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,401 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 33.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $773,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NS traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.60. 718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,849. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 2.61. NuStar Energy has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $20.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.64%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 280.70%.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

