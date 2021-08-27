-$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) This Quarter

Analysts expect Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) to post ($0.40) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.54). Hyatt Hotels posted earnings of ($1.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 73%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full year earnings of ($5.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.85) to ($5.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to $1.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.30). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%.

H has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $74.00 to $76.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Truist Securities raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hyatt Hotels presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.03.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $81,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,044.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 93,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $7,277,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 433,681 shares in the company, valued at $33,666,656.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 351,064 shares of company stock valued at $26,177,893 in the last ninety days. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter worth $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter worth $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter worth $33,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 31.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter worth $65,000. 32.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE H opened at $73.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.53. Hyatt Hotels has a 1 year low of $51.21 and a 1 year high of $92.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

