-$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) will post ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the highest is ($0.41). The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($1.66). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.74) to ($2.65). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Olema Pharmaceuticals.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

OLMA traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.14. The stock had a trading volume of 26,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,071. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.17. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $60.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of -8.81.

In related news, insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $139,204.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,656.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Cyrus Harmon sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $299,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,075,546 shares in the company, valued at $26,856,383.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,876 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,179 in the last 90 days. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 129.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 115,250.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

