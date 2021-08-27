$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) to report $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the lowest is $0.47. American Eagle Outfitters reported earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,900%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full-year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Eagle Outfitters.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 21.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AEO. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.19.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Steven A. Davis bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.45 per share, for a total transaction of $129,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 5,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $207,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,049,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,955,135 over the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 261.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 536.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,209 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 81.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEO opened at $31.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.72. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.38. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $11.68 and a 1-year high of $38.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is presently 360.00%.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

