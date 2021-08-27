$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) will report earnings per share of $0.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Altabancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.57. Altabancorp posted earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Altabancorp will report full year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.28. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Altabancorp.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. Altabancorp had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $30.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.26 million.

ALTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Altabancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Altabancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other news, major shareholder Newbold Family Trust sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total transaction of $102,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Altabancorp by 229.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 33,364 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Altabancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 538,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,033,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altabancorp by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Altabancorp by 32.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Altabancorp by 23.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 11,112 shares during the last quarter. 42.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTA traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.46. The stock had a trading volume of 5,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,788. The company has a market cap of $801.94 million, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.93. Altabancorp has a 12-month low of $18.76 and a 12-month high of $47.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Altabancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Altabancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.69%.

About Altabancorp

Altabancorp is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

