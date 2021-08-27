$0.71 EPS Expected for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Equinor ASA’s earnings. Equinor ASA posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 688.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Equinor ASA will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.77. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Equinor ASA.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 1.34%.

EQNR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. HSBC set a $19.76 price objective on Equinor ASA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinor ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.69.

Shares of NYSE EQNR traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.61. The stock had a trading volume of 37,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,878,344. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.47. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $23.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 159.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,007,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 92,797 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 705,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,580,000 after purchasing an additional 12,028 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 2,078.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keating Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 322,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. 5.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

