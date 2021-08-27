$0.71 EPS Expected for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Equinor ASA’s earnings. Equinor ASA posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 688.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Equinor ASA will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.77. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Equinor ASA.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 1.34%.

EQNR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. HSBC set a $19.76 price objective on Equinor ASA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinor ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.69.

Shares of NYSE EQNR traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.61. The stock had a trading volume of 37,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,878,344. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.47. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $23.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 159.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,007,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 92,797 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 705,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,580,000 after purchasing an additional 12,028 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 2,078.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keating Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 322,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. 5.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equinor ASA (EQNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.