0Chain (ZCN) Market Capitalization Achieves $26.98 Million

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. 0Chain has a market capitalization of $26.98 million and approximately $249,855.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001173 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, 0Chain has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 0Chain alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000791 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00067847 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Coin Profile

0Chain (CRYPTO:ZCN) is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.