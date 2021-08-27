-$1.26 EPS Expected for UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) will announce earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.10) and the lowest is ($1.36). UroGen Pharma posted earnings per share of ($1.31) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full year earnings of ($4.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.11) to ($4.52). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.28) to ($1.61). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow UroGen Pharma.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $13.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. UroGen Pharma had a negative net margin of 349.05% and a negative return on equity of 127.56%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered UroGen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of URGN traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.18. 2,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,604. The company has a market cap of $338.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.20. UroGen Pharma has a twelve month low of $14.19 and a twelve month high of $28.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of URGN. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 85.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 17.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 21.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in UroGen Pharma during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in UroGen Pharma during the second quarter worth about $239,000.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

