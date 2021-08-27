$1.32 EPS Expected for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Waste Management’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the lowest is $1.24. Waste Management posted earnings per share of $1.09 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full year earnings of $4.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $5.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $6.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 price target (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.25.

WM traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,123. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.64. Waste Management has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $153.90. The company has a market capitalization of $64.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,195. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 13,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,041,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 179,925 shares of company stock valued at $25,654,848. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter worth approximately $15,465,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $438,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 284,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,928,000 after acquiring an additional 8,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

