$1.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to post earnings per share of $1.60 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.76. Morgan Stanley reported earnings per share of $1.59 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full year earnings of $7.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $7.98. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.74 to $7.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.74.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.22. The company had a trading volume of 362,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,392,121. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $45.86 and a 1-year high of $105.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 173,075 shares in the company, valued at $16,090,782.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Morgan Stanley (MS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.